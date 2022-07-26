‘Your brand would determine your features’ - Amerado

Amerado

Amerado has features with Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, and many others

‘Focus on building a solid brand’, Amerado counsels musicians



The rapper says musicians should pray for the grace to succeed



Ghanaian rapper, Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, known in the entertainment industry as Amerado, has opined that the brand of a musician determines the kind of features they attract.



Tackling a question on how he has been able to create music with A-list singers such as Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, and a host of others in an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz, the rapper explained that his ability to build an enviable brand as a rapper is what made that possible for him.



The celebrated rapper chanced on the opportunity to advise up-and-coming artists to focus on building robust brands as musicians, after which they would be able to secure feature deals seamlessly.

"Branding is very essential. Every brand has their specification. It all depends on what you can offer and what you bring to the table. If you stand out, you will succeed in getting attention from the top artistes and they will be willing to work with you. If you want to be a star find a means to touch the audience. Have a unique style. Blacko is doing something different that is why he is getting all the attention. So if you want me to be a side artiste on your song, you have to be unique and know what you are about. That is the only way you get me to come on board your project otherwise it is a no no for me,’’ he stated.



Amerado also called on musicians to focus on spirituality because, although talent matters in building a successful career, the grace of God is very paramount in the process.



He explained that, "And also, I believe if you put your faith in God and trust Him, you will surely get a call-up because the grace of God also plays a very important role in all of this.”



