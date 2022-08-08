Your close friends will be the ones to leak your secret, so be careful - Xandy Kamel to Tracey Boakye

Tracey Boakye has been advised by one of her friends to tread cautiously when it comes to the friends she keeps now that she is a married woman.

Actress Xandy Kamel, barely two weeks after Tracey tied the knot, has offered a piece of friendly advice to the movie producer and actress nicknamed 'East Legon Landlady' on the surest way to sustain her marriage with husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.



"The fact that I have advised her to stay away from friends doesn't mean she should totally cut them off. She should just let go of some things she did as a single lady and be more prayerful. I know she prays, but she should be more prayerful. It will go a long way in helping her," Xandy said in an interview with blogger, Zionfelix.



She added that already, naysayers who are praying for bad news and the collapse of Tracey's union with Frank have fabricated lies about her German-based Ghanaian husband, with some alleging the bride fully funded her star-dubbed wedding in Kumasi.



"The most annoying spirits are the naysayers and social media users. They have started talking. Some even claim that she (Tracey) solely funded her wedding. Some say her husband is not even in her class.



"This is a man who has lived in Germany for so many years. I know him, he earns good money abroad, so you can't say he isn't a successful man. We don't know the investment made...in all, Tracey should just be careful because it is her friends who will carry her story to the public. This is why I am advising her to let go of some things in her life," Xandy mentioned in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

Watch the video below:







Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:







