Your death wish is under my feet - Cwesi Oteng to NDC faithful's

Gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng has said he is unperturbed by threats from some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The ‘God Dey Bless Me’ singer claimed he has been threatened by some fanatics of the opposition party after he declared his support for Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Despite the threats, Cwesi stressed that won’t stop him from campaigning for Nana Addo.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, he stated that their death wish is under his feet.

Cwesi Oteng tweeted: “My career is solid I’ve virtually pioneered a new era of gospel music in this country. right now I’m campaigning, so let’s finish and see career. NDC people you did not call me. God did, if you called me you could determine my work time. your death wish is under my feet.”



