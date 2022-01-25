Your ego is haunting you – Nicholas Omane Acheampong to Dede Ayew

Nicholas Omane Acheampong, Gospel singer

Ghanaian gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, says what Andre Dede Ayew is going through in his football career now is his punishment for carrying so much ego.

he noted that how Dede Ayew managed to get the captain band and title for himself was wrong, and this is his payback for it.



“There is a verse in the Bible that we don’t consider a big deal, but it carries a lot of sense. It says God rewards the humble, but the proud do not progress in life. Captain Dede has too much pride, and he rushes too much”, he said.

According to him, if Dede Ayew had not contested for the Captain position, making it look like it is automatically his because of his father, Kwadwo Asamoah would probably still be playing by now. “Now you have the captain position and look at all the disgrace”, he lashed at the player.



“Concluding his point, the musician threw a question at Dede Ayew, saying, “Now are you happy to be the captain of a disappointed and disgraced team, or you wish you weren’t part of the team at all”.