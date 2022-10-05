Your head resembles coconut more than the youth – Oboy Siki 'attacks' KT Hammond

Oboy Siki

Controversial Ghanaian actor and social commentator Nana Ofori Agyemang well known as Oboy Siki pounced on Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi-Asokwa Constituency Kobina Tahir Hammond saying his head looks more like coconut compared to the Ghanaian youth he insulted.

Mr. KT Hammond had chided the youth who hooted at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizen Music Festival held at the Black Star Square in Accra a fortnight ago.



The lawmaker while speaking to the press condemned the action of the youth and said they have empty heads. He also described their heads as coconuts without any wisdom.



Reacting to the outburst of the MP on Ghanaman TV “Ka Na Wu” monitored by MyNewsGH.com, Oboy Siki furiously said, “I’m not afraid. He didn’t speak well. If we want someone whose head looks like coconut then you just look at his head. Is it not like coconut? His head is like coconut”.

Oboy Siki also emphasized that, he K T Hammond does not deserve to be a Member of Parliament.



“If we should face the fact, he K T Hammond does not deserve to be an MP if not for the reason that his constituents have been considerate. You have not even developed your constituency. K T Hammond can’t be considered to be one of the prominent people who have done extraordinarily well for the country”, Oboy Siki reprimanded.