Your lifestyle can impact your fertility - Doctor to women

File photo of a pregnant woman

One of Ghana’s greatest doctors, Dr Alex Kwame Anipam Twum Boafo, has disclosed that the lifestyle of women has the tendency to affect the reproduction of eggs in their womb.

According to the learned doctor on Personality Profile on Joy News, there are different reasons such as alcohol consumption, Body Mass Index (BMI) among other things that can affect a person's reproductive system.



“Your lifestyle can impact how you produce your eggs. So for instance, if you get involved in a lot of alcohol and stuff like that it may impact the way you produce the eggs.



“If your BMI is out of range it may impact the way you produce your eggs. Those are lifestyles that can impact your life,” he said during the interview.



Adding to the reason why some women produce fewer eggs for the different lifestyle choices they make, the doctor also advised women to check their biological clocks as they age.



The biological clock is to know the correct age to give birth or the age range women can have babies.



“Also, run a biological clock which is to say that at certain ages your ability to produce the eggs. If all the system is correct age is also relevant and the best age for women to get pregnant is between 25 and 35.

“Before then, yes you can get pregnant but after 35 your ability begin to go down and mid-40s you may not produce adequate eggs in case you get pregnant. But these days there is IVF that can overcome those problems,” he added.



