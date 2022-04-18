Your mother looks younger - Fans tell Tracey Boakye

Actress Tracey Boakye with her younger sister and mother

Fans droll over the mother of a popular actress

Tracey flaunts her mother and step-siblings



Tracey Boakye shares family portrait



Actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has taken to her Instagram page to flaunt her mother, who according to fans does not look her age.



The family portrait that captured the mother of 31-year-old Tracey and her younger sister, has received several compliments from followers and colleagues on social media.



"Mum and her girls. Meet the beautiful woman, that carried me in her womb for 9 months, and my beautiful sis," read the caption of the photo that has garnered over 31,000 likes.



Many have argued that Tracey's mother looks younger than her first child.

The photo sighted by GhanaWeb captured the mother and her girls rocking a lace dress.



Reacting to the post, actress Xandy Kamel described Tracey's mother as 'cute'.



She wrote: "Who are those saying @tracey_boakye is pretty aah see mummy and her mini sooo pretty and cute."



Diamond Appiah commented that her friend looked just like her mother. "Ur a photocopy of Mummy. Beautiful family."



Also, one of her fans @mby_galaxy commented: "Mummy looks young and beautiful."



Another @naanerkai complimented Tracey's gorgeous mother who has won the heart of her followers. "Oh wow. She's so young and beautiful," read her comment.

In a separate post, Tracey, a mother of two, shared a photo of her mother and step-siblings with a caption that read: "My family, my everything. @nana_akua_nhyira_ was still asleep."



See the posts below:



