Your music career is dead - Pappy Kojo sends A Plus to the cleaners

The actions of Kwame A Plus during the appearance of female singer, Feli Nuna on United Showbiz have sparked outrage on social media with some musicians calling him out for the uncouth comments made about the singer and her boyfriend.



Rapper Pappy Kojo on Monday took to his Twitter page to call out A Plus, a regular panellist on UTV's United Showbiz for disrespecting the 'Towel' singer during their encounter on live television.



"Ah but isn't Feli an Ewe? Feli ankasa she be humble, like by now A Plus turn kitiw fast fast," read his tweet dated May 23.

He again addressed the allegations Kwame levelled against Fuse ODG for standing with his signee, Feli.



According to A Plus, Fuse is involved in drugs adding that he pimps underage girls to men in his mansion at East Legon.



"@fuseodg your greatest achievement as a musician was to buy a house at East Legon and teach young boys and girls how to do drugs. I came to your house and all I saw was young boys and girls doing drugs. It was sad how young girls who wanted to be stars were being laid from room to room. Some of these girls looked underage," the outspoken singer, A Plus alledged.



Pappy in his series of tweets directed at A Plus jabbed him to instead concentrate on resurrecting his dead music career instead of the needle attacks and rants.



"LMAOOO A Plus say Fuse ein goat achievement be buying a house for East Legon but A Plus woegyim anaa, kwasia no be @utvghana u end up on after your failed music career bele fuck old boy, dont let me catch u buoyyyy."

The 'Koobi' singer did not also take it lightly on the local television for providing a platform for the musician cum politician to disrespect and carry his attacks on personalities, especially women.



For this reason, he tasked the station to unfollow him on Twitter and also desist from playing his songs on their platform.



"Yo @utvghana if you don't know & you play any Pappy Kojo music on your yawa station you go feel me waaaa gbemi station," in a separate tweet he added, "Unfollow me now @utvghana."



In a separate tweet, he wrote: "A Plus cant rap cant dress & cant also respect women, he only respects women GH think have money like Yvonne, how can u be old & ignorant. Fuck UTV & anyone who watches UTV."



A PLUS CANT RAP CANT DRESS & CANT ALSO RESPECT WOMEN, HE ONLY RESPECTS WOMEN GH THINK HAVE MONEY LIKE YVONNE , HOW CAN U BE OLD & IGNORANT . FUCK UTV & ANYONE WHO WATCHES UTV — TARZAN WITH THE MOOD SWINGS (@PAPPYKOJO) May 23, 2022

IF I WAS FELI’S BOYFRIEND BY NOW THAT A PLUS GUY CATCH SOME STRONG BOOTINGS FROM TADI BOYS — TARZAN WITH THE MOOD SWINGS (@PAPPYKOJO) May 23, 2022

ACTUALLY DONT PLAY ANY TADI ARTISTE ON YOUR YAWA STATION IF YOU PLAY KINAATA SEF I GO COME FOR YOU @UTVGHANA GBEMI STATION — TARZAN WITH THE MOOD SWINGS (@PAPPYKOJO) May 23, 2022

LMAOOO A PLUS SAY FUSE EIN GOAT ACHIEVEMENT BE BUYING A HOUSE FOR EAST LEGON ???????????? BUT A PLUS WOEGYIM ANAA , KWASIA NO BE @UTVGHANA U END UP ON AFTER YOUR FAILED MUSIC CAREER BELE FUCK OLD BOY , DONT LET ME CATCH U BUOYYYY pic.twitter.com/ABVcA1sEH6 — TARZAN WITH THE MOOD SWINGS (@PAPPYKOJO) May 23, 2022

This #UnitedShowbiz panel interview with @FeliNuna has displayed how dangerous the creative industry space is for women in Ghana. A man should have the right to want to have sex with the woman if the woman needs their investment? Proud of Feli for standing up & #IStandWithFeli — Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) May 22, 2022