Your social media rants are ‘nonsense’, focus on the case in court – Arnold to Hajia4Reall

Entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah

Entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has descended heavily on embattled Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage popularly known as Hajia4Reall, over her social media rants regarding her case in court.

According to him, the constant rants on social media by Hajia4Reall will not be beneficial to the case in court in any way hence she should avoid commenting on the case in the public domain.



His comment comes after Hajia4Reall wrote “It always seems impossible until it is done. Not every bullet wound is from the battlefield, some wounds are stray bullets. My current life story.”



Speaking as a panelist on United Showbiz, on September 9, 2023, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo rebuked Hajia4Reall for her social media rants and admonished her to focus on how she can vindicate herself in court.



“All the social media rants on the case are unnecessary,” he said.



“It won't help. When she said 'When the time comes I’ll be innocent', it won't add anything to the court case. All those public rants won't influence the case in any way. So if she wants to speak, she should do that in court, when she is required to give her evidence. That’s where she can talk and mention names if she has to.



“Whether she [Hajia4Reall] collaborated with someone or did it alone, that is where she needs to mention names. She should focus on the case in court and provide all the evidence to her lawyer to help the case in court, not social media. The biggest vindication would be her being adjudged innocent and not her social media rants. All those things [Social media rants] are nonsense. Excuse my language but it won't help,” Arnold fumed.



The renowned entertainment critic emphasized that Hajia4Reall is innocent until proven guilty by the court hence Ghanaians should desist from accusing her of wrongdoing.

“She [Hajia4Reall] is innocent until proven guilty. Usually when I say this people disagree citing the numerous accusations the United States of America (USA) FBI has against her. But the point is simple, the legal phrase says that ‘innocent until proven guilty.’ So, until the court finds her guilty, whatever people say does not matter,” he added.



Background



Hajia4Reall shared another interesting post while awaiting her next court trial on September 23, 2023.



Earlier in a series of rants online, the socialite who is currently facing trial in a romance scam case, said the time to ‘speak out’ is due.



“It always seems impossible until it is done hmm. If I start talking… At the right time, I will talk! Enough is enough!” she wrote on Snapchat.



But in what seems as an update to her earlier post, Hajia4Reall has stated that she is suffering from the implications of other people’s actions.



Implying that she is innocent, Hajia shared an Instagram post with the caption,

“Not every bullet wound is from the battlefield, some bullet wounds are stray bullets. My current life story.”



However, she strongly believes that she will be vindicated soon.



“I will be vindicated when all is said and done. It’s only a matter of time and the light of truth will outshine the darkness.”



Earlier, a US-based Ghanaian prosecutor, lawyer Ebenezer ApiaAgyei, explained that if Mona4Reall names her aiders and abettors, her jail term will be eased.



Mona has been slapped with seven charges including felony, fraud, theft, and money laundering, conspiracy to wire fraud among others.



But Mr. AppiahAgyei has insisted that she might serve a maximum of 10 years out of the imminent ’95-year’ jail term if she cooperates with the federal government.



According to the prosecutor, when Mona decides to cooperate with the federal government and the US attorney general, some of her charges might even be withdrawn.

BS/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch some of our programmes below.





You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:



