Your song 'Fine Girl' will make you a big star - Meosha prophesises to Mona4Reall

Singer, Mona4Reall and actress Moesha Budoung

God will make Mona famous, Moesha

Continue to love God, Moesha instructs Mona4Reall



People will love you, Moesha tells female artiste



Born-again actress, Moesha Budoung has spoken into the musical career of Mona4Reall whom she says will be a big star, according to the voice of the Lord.



Moesha, who is back on social media after a long break following her divine encounter with God last year, has prophesied into the life of the socialite who ventured into music barely two years ago.



In an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb, Moesha noted that Mona's hit single titled 'Fine Girl' will soon become her breakthrough song only on the condition that she keeps loving God.



The actress also encouraged Mona to love God and watch Him shoot her to international fame.

"Your song ‘fine girl’ will make you a big star, keep loving God and you will see that the song will come back and people will love you. God has sent me to tell you this. Put God first in everything you do. Love God with all your heart and Love God," she wrote.



Mona on January 26, 2021, released the official video for 'Fine Girl' on YouTube. The video which has great visuals has so far gunned over 800,000 views.







Watch the video below



