Your wife is beautiful - Oppong Nkrumah told

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and wife

Oppong Nkrumah shares photo with wife

2022 will bring you increase, Oppong Nkrumah to Ghanaians



Fans hail Mrs Oppong Nkrumah over her beauty



Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in his New Year message to Ghanaians has shared a photo of himself and his wife along with some words of encouragement.



The minister and his wife, Akua Oppong Nkrumah, were clad in white outfits symbolizing joy and the beginning of greater things as they welcomed 2022.



In a post shared on Mr Oppong Nkrumah's official Twitter page, he wrote: "Happy New Year. May 2022 be your year of increase. The Nkrumahs."

To some of his followers, January 1, 2022, was their first time seeing the wife of the Member of Parliament of Ofoase Ayirebi.



Several compliments have been poured out to the mother of three, Mrs Oppong Nkrumah, with many commending the minister for his good "taste in women".



One of his Twitter followers named Sasu wrote: "Your wife is very pretty."



Another named Justice added: "Party in power di3, everything looks fresh and charming. Wishing u same wai Hon."



A third, Frimpong also complemented Mrs Oppong Nkrumah's charming looks. He wrote: "Happy New Year Honourable. Your wife is very beautiful. God bless you and yours."

Also, Kingslord's comment read: "This is Beautiful. Your wife is a beautiful girl!"



