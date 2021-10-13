Ypee and Kwaku Darlington featured on Tim Westwood

Ypee and Kwaku Darlington have made it to Tim Westwood TV

Two of Ghana’s reigning rap acts, Ypee and Kwaku Darlington have become the latest of musicians from the country to appear on popular UK rap show Tim Westwood TV.



Hosted by the award-winning DJ, Tim Westwood, the show features regular appearances from artists across the globe and has seen big names such as Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Will Smith, Drake, Amerado, and Rae Sremmurd.



On the local scene, the show has also featured several Ghanaian acts including Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog and Amerado.



Ypee and Kwaku Darlington who over the weekend performed at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards UK, have taken the time to make an appearance on the platform.

Both artists have shared snippets of the yet to be aired episode on their social media while expressing their excitement in having the opportunity.



"Always wanted to be on this huge platform ever since I started rapping & I finally got the chance to appear on Tim Westwood TV. Can’t wait for this to be released,” Ypee wrote on his Facebook page.



Ypee and Kwaku Darlington have over made their mark in the Ghanaian music industry.



Ypee who touts himself as the “King of Verses” to his credit has several hit songs and features with big names such as Sarkodie, Kwawkese and Kuami Eugene, and has also been dominant in the emergence of the Kumerican hip-pop wave.



