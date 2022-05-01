Yul Edochie betrayed his wife - Nana Yaa Brefo

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has caused Nigerians to talk for the umpteenth time after he celebrated his new lover on social media.

The actor took to social media with a surprising revelation for his fans and followers in the online community.



The movie star revealed that he has a son who was welcomed some months ago by his second wife and fellow Nollywood colleague, Judy Austin.



According to Edochie, it is time for the world to finally meet the little man whom he identified as Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie.



“It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”



Ghanaian media personality and Angel FM presenter, Nana Yaa Brefo has reacted to this issue which has garnered tons of reactions.

According to her, Mr Edochie betrayed his first wife, Mary Edochie after welcoming a new baby with his lover.



Nana Yaa Brefo said the actor should have informed his wife about it before jumping on social media to post the new baby.



Watch the video below:



