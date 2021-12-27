Yul Edochie calls for Shatta Wale to apologise

Yul Edochie expresses disappointment in Shatta Wale

Yul Edochie has added to the numbers calling out Shatta Wale on his bad utterance in calling Nigerians ‘Stupid’ at his just ended ‘Freedom Concert.’



Shatta Wale has continued to receive heavy condemnations from Ghanaians and Nigerians alike for saying “fuck Nigerians” during his performance and this has attracted the voice of the famous actor as well.



The Nollywood actor reacted to Shatta Wale in a Facebook post, asking him to apologise to Nigerians for the statement he made during his December 25 concert at the Accra Sports Stadium, where he said, among other things, “fuck them” in a speech he gave.



Yul explained that for Shatta Wale to say ‘Fuck Nigerian artistes,’ that was extreme because they could have also said the same to Ghanaians when their producers gave major roles to Ghanaian actors years back.

“Dear Shatta Wale, coming out to say ‘Fuck Nigerian artistes’ that’s extreme and too low for a man like you. That’s hate. I remember when Nigerian movie producers were giving all the lead roles to Ghanaian actors, a few years back, no Nigerian ever came out to say ‘Fuck Ghanaian actors’.



“I have lots of fans from Ghana who send me goodwill messages daily, inviting me to Ghana andl appreciate all of them. I’m a fan of your music. Your track with Beyonce is always on repeat in my car.



“No matter what is pissing you off a man like you with a large fan base should be using it to promote peace and unity among Africans and the rest of the world. You should apologise for such a statement”, he posted.



During Shatta Wale’s performance, he called some Ghanaians in the music industry fools because they had told him he couldn’t fill the stadia and went on to describe Nigerian artistes as "stupid" inciting that he doesn’t depend on them but his fans.



“Do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools? They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigerian artiste. I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria,” Shatta Wale is quoted to have said.