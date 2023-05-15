Yul Edochie’s daughter dumps father’s surname amidst family crisis

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie

Danielle Edochie, the first child and only daughter of popular actor, Yul Edochie, has carried out an unusual action on her social media page amidst the ongoing saga in her family

A glance at the YouTuber's's page indicated that she has removed her father’s



the surname from her names on social media.



One can recall that Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, had come under heavy backlash after her Thanksgiving video went viral.



In the said video, Judy was praising God for the birth of her child weeks after her co-wife, May lost her first son.



Nigerians had since berated Judy Austin for what they described as being insensitive considering that the Edochie family recently lost their first son.



Netizens also showed their dissatisfaction with Yul Edochie for sharing the thanksgiving video of his second wife barely two months after the death of their son.

Amid the online drama, a glance at Yul’s daughter, Danielle’s Instagram bio shows that it has been edited and her father’s name yanked off.



The Edochie family name could no longer be spotted on the Instagram bio.



Rather, the names ‘DIANA DANIELLE DUBEM’, boldly stood on the page.



See the screenshot below:



