Yul Edochie’s first wife, Mary, unfollows him on social media

The first and publicly recognized wife of popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, Mary, has unfollowed him on Instagram.



Yul Edochie incurred the wrath of his first wife, Mary Edochie, after showcasing his new child with another woman on social media.



Not only did Yul announce the new baby, but he also projected the baby’s mother as his second wife, a situation which Mary obviously found disheartening.

To prove the gravity of her pain, she earlier took to her husband’s page and wrote these words;



“May God judge you both.”



Following that development, in a bid to appease Mary’s anger, Yul took to social media to share a picture of her with the caption;



“NUMBER ONE. Mayyuledochie. Undisputed.”



But it appears that Yul’s wife has chosen to ignore her husband’s antics as she has unfollowed him on Instagram.

Some social media users have said that perhaps, the move is to help her restore her sanity and also to prevent any probability of chancing on posts about this second wife and the new baby, which she probably feels disrespected by.



They have also said that it could also be that she intends to protect her sanity from any further posts from her husband that might trigger her anger.



