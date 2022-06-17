Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy, takes up his surname

Yul Edochie's 'side chick turned wife', Judy Austin

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin Moghalu, has officially taken his surname.

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, June 17, 2022.



"Her Excellency Judy Austin Yul-Edochie. Thanking God for his numerous blessings. Have a beautiful day bunnies," she wrote.



Prior to this development, Judy Austin in an Instagram post projected Yul Edochie as the most handsome man she has ever seen.



On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Yul unveiled his new family on social media.



It was greeted with criticisms from scores of social media users including his first wife, May, who called him out.

The actor in a bid to 'calm the waters' shared his first wife's photo with the inscription;



'Number one and undisputed.'



Not long after he revealed that marrying a second wife has brought several blessings to him.



"God works in mysterious ways. Marrying a 2nd wife has brought me blessings and also elevated my two lovely wives. Sometimes it takes the things we see as disappointments to happen for elevation to come," he wrote.



"It happened many times in the bible, just like the case of Joseph. I’m a man after God’s heart. I'm like King David in the bible. I communicate with my God and He guides me every day.''