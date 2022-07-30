1
Entertainment

Yul Edochie unfollows first wife on Instagram

May Aligwe And Husband Yul Edochie Yul Edochie with his wife, May

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has stopped following his first wife, May Edochie, on Instagram.

Rains of fire fell on their marriage after Yul introduced his 2nd wife, Judy Austin, and their son on the social media platform.

Yul continued to make it seem as though all was still well with his first marriage.

Nonetheless, fans have continued to pitch May against him, requesting that she divorces him for treating her with disrespect.

Upon the realization that Yul had unfollowed May, many continue to wonder what could have caused trouble in their so-called paradise.

