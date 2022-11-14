Yungg Zues coming up with his new song titled ‘Love Me’

Ghanaian artiste, Yungg Zues

Ghanaian United Kingdom-based musician popularly known as YUNGG ZUES on the ZUES WORLD ENTERTAINMENT is versatile in the genre; he has come to stay to provide quality and amazing sounds for music lovers and his fans across the globe.

Yungg Zues has been outstanding with his craft and promising as he delivers extraordinary sound out there to be the next top trending tune on all digital stores and to be the hottest musician in Ghana and internationally.



He is gearing up to treat his fans with his first release. The anticipated Tune is tagged ‘LOVE ME ‘ an Afrobeat tune and it’s expected to hit all streaming platforms on the 25th of November 2022.

LOVE ME Is inspired by most of the activities in society, his life and incidents of his neighbours. ‘I always want to motivate or encourage a million in my song so I work extra harder to bring anticipated lyrics to help fulfil my aim.