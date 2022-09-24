Yvonne Nelson apologizes to Stephen Appiah and other former Black Stars players

Actress, Yvonne Nelson has apologized to Stephen Appiah and former Black Stars players.
In a post on Twitter, sighted by Zionfelix.net, Yvonne apologized on behalf of Ghanaians for how they insulted them.
According to her, it is obvious they were the greatest crop of footballers the nation ever had.
She stressed that Ghanaians are sorry for the insults rained on them during their era.
Yvonne Nelson wrote: “On behalf of Ghanaians, I’d like to apologize to Stephen Appiah and his colleagues for all the insults rained on them during their era. Its obvious y’all were/are the GREATEST. WE ARE SORRY.”
Her apology comes after Brazil defeated the Black Stars in a friendly match on Friday, September 23, 2022.
Ghana lost 3 goals to zero.
Check out the tweet below:
WE ARE SORRY
