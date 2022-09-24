1
Menu
Entertainment

Yvonne Nelson apologizes to Stephen Appiah and other former Black Stars players

Yvonne Nelson 56k Actress, Yvonne Nelson

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Actress, Yvonne Nelson has apologized to Stephen Appiah and former Black Stars players.

In a post on Twitter, sighted by Zionfelix.net, Yvonne apologized on behalf of Ghanaians for how they insulted them.

According to her, it is obvious they were the greatest crop of footballers the nation ever had.

She stressed that Ghanaians are sorry for the insults rained on them during their era.

Yvonne Nelson wrote: “On behalf of Ghanaians, I’d like to apologize to Stephen Appiah and his colleagues for all the insults rained on them during their era. Its obvious y’all were/are the GREATEST. WE ARE SORRY.”

Her apology comes after Brazil defeated the Black Stars in a friendly match on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Ghana lost 3 goals to zero.

Check out the tweet below:

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: