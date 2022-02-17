Yvonne Nelson denies relationship rumours with Nasty Blaq

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has shut down rumours that she is in an amorous relationship with Nasty Blaq after the skit maker shared a 'lovey-dovey' video of them on Instagram.

Nasty was sighted with the actress on a boat cruise whiles vibing together and this caused a stir on social media.



The video which has since gone viral has drawn all sorts of comments with some individuals attacking the actress for dating another Nigerian after her alleged heartbreak with Iyanya years ago



But Yvonne Nelson took to her Twitter account and wrote;



with a post that showed that she was on a job with the skit maker.

“So nasty blakk got all you guys like this? I don’t even remember the last time I was in love. Chill guys! Know my profession and relax!”



See Nasty Blakk and Yvonne Nelson's posts below:





❤️???? HAPPY VALENTINES DAY pic.twitter.com/35XLLTR4S8 — NASTY BLAQ (@NastyBlaq) February 14, 2022