Yvonne Nelson forgets what love feels like

Actress Yvonne Nelson has asked her followers what falling in love feels like.



Yvonne Nelson, who has in the past been in a relationship with some known and unknown figures like Iyanya and her daughter’s dad, Jamie Roberts is questioning what the feeling of falling in love feels.





How does falling in LOVE feel ? Ive forgotten. — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) November 9, 2021

Hoping to find answers to her question she certainly did get one and this time from her colleague, Alex Ekubo who reminded her to reminisce on the first time she tasted Nigerian Jollof.



Not only did Alex Ekubo respond to the tweet, but actress Niki Samonas also jumped in to laugh at the post by the actress, sharing how she couldn’t help cracking up uncontrollably “Ivy, this one weak me. It’s Touched my soul” she wrote in her tweet.



“Your heart beats faster for no reason, and you catch yourself laughing at almost everything lol.”



In a preceding post, Yvonne tweeted about her four years old daughter already talking about her wedding and she asked which year she was in and if she had grey hair already.



