Yvonne Nelson 'greets' Akufo-Addo over rising fuel prices

President Akufo-Addo and Yvonne Nelson

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) vision has been to break the eight year cycle for political parties in Ghana.

The party even though is in its second year in its second term, has been pushing from all angles to break the eight.



However, before breaking the eight politically, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government, has broken the eight with respect to fuel prices.



In 2022, fuel prices have increased rapidly; a situation that has become very worrying for a number of Ghanaians.

Actress Yvonne Nelson is one of the people worried about the price of fuel in Ghana.



For an advocate for proper governance, the skyrocketing fuel prices does not sit very well with her considering the fact that the President while campaigning for office promised among others to reduce fuel prices



In a tweet expressing her disappointment in the President, she said “Fuel prices !!!!!! @NAkufoAddo ayeeeeekooooo!!!!!!”.