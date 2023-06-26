Yvonne Nelson had more reasons to abort the child than Sarkodie – Kelvyn Boy

Afrobeat singer, Kelvyn Boy

Known for releasing the hit song ‘Down flat’, Kelvyn Boy has mentioned that with what transpired between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson, he believes the actress had more reason to abort the pregnancy than Sarkodie.

He stated that looking at the reasons mentioned by Yvonne Nelson as to why she could not bring forth a child and Sarkodie’s reason being the fact that he was living with the mother back then, then the actress’ reason outweighs that of the singer.



During his engagement on United Showbiz with MzGee, he said: “She had more reasons to get rid of the baby than Sarkodie because she had more reasons which are more important. Because he just lived with his mum, she can give birth and give the child to his mother”.



Kelvyn Boy also stated that sometimes it is all based on the mindset of the woman, adding that if Yvonne Nelson had made up her mind to give birth, Sarkodie could have given the child to his mother to be taken care of.



Citing himself as an example, he said with the children he has, he was not ready to father them but since the mother wanted to have the children, he had no choice but to go with her decision.



“If the lady wants to give birth and it’s her wish to do that, she will definitely keep the pregnancy. I have given birth to three and at a point in time, I wasn’t ready to father some of them but when it happens that way, we just accept it. That is why I said the reasons she listed sound more serious than Sarkodie who said he lived with his mum and hasn’t made it yet in the industry”, he explained.

What Yvonne Nelson said about the pregnancy she aborted in 2010.



In her memoir, Yvonne Nelson said Sarkodie was not ready for a baby at the time, adding that what existed between them was not a serious relationship.



"Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond. At the time, however, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict. Success was not guaranteed. He was still living with his mother and was not ready to carry a burden while he was being carried by his mother.



"The first thing that hit me when he said no to keeping the pregnancy was my own life. I had grown up without a father in my life. I had often been reminded of how I had been borne by mistake.



"I was still wondering if the man whose name I bore was my father. How was I going to bring another human being into this world to live like me, someone whose father would reject him or her as Mr. Nelson had rejected me? If there was a way to spare someone else the trauma I was contending with, why would I reject that option, especially when I was not," Yvonne Nelson said in her book.

