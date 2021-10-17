1
Yvonne Nelson kicks against doing business with friends

Yvonne Nelson And Friends Petition Government With Savetheghmovieindustry 610x400.png Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

Sun, 17 Oct 2021 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Yvonne Nelson, said she has regretted doing business with some friends.

According to her, she will never engage in such a venture with friends because it never ends well.

Unclear what particular business she was referring to, the actress in a Twitter post said;

“Bad experience….doing BUSINESS with friends. Never again!”

Her comments pushed other social media users to also share their bad experiences with regard to doing business with friends.

Yvonne Nelson currently owns a beach resort, a pre-school, and a production company called YN Productions.

Source: mynewsgh.com
