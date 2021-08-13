Yvonne Nelson lists achievements after being accused of irrelevance after childbirth

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

• Yvonne Nelson has responded to talk that she has become irrelevant after childbirth

• The actress wrote a tall list of achievements since she became a mother



• Yvonne Nelson among other things touted her daughter as one of her greatest achievements



Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has been compelled to list her recent achievements after a blogger accused her of being no longer relevant since she became a mother.



The blogger with a username ‘everything_stylish6’ posted a picture of the actress with the caption;



“I feel like this lady has completely lost herself after becoming a mum.”



Shortly after the post was shared, Yvonne stormed the comment section to boast of her numerous achievements.

Aside projecting her child Ryn, as her greatest asset, Yvonne Nelson disclosed that she currently owns a pre-school and a beach resort.



This according to her are additions to her already existing movie production company named YN Productions.



“I found my true purpose. (RYN off-course changed my life for the better) slaying and flaunting? Errmm i choose to use that energy in more productive ventures. I’m with the right people, people I can be MYSELF around, that’s BLISS, checkout YN Island for some realness & nature. If it’s for movies, no worries, YN Productions got some magic coming your way. And kindly spread the word, Just like Mama is the best preschool in Ghana. I’m sorry I can’t be what you think is ideal. Its 7:06 AM, I have a school to run. Stay blessed. Good Morning,” she wrote.



