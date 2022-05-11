0
Menu
Entertainment

Yvonne Nelson names her two favourite actors

YVonne Nelson Socrate Jab Yvonne Nelson says Majid and Michy are her favourite actors

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yvonne Nelson says Majid and Michy understand the Movie business

Actress talks about her sexual life

Yvonne says she hasn’t had sex in two years

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson has listed her two favourite actors since she started working as a producer as part of her acting career.

According to Yvonne in a Twitter post she shared on May 10, 2022, Majid Michel and Michy are the two best actors she has ever worked with.

In her post, she included a recommendation that the two said stars are the finest people she has encountered who understand the movie business.

“Majid and Michy are the best ACTORS I’ve worked with! They UNDERSTAND the business, they RESPECT the job,” she tweeted.

Yvonne’s post comes right after she had shared another that talks about how unsuccessful attempts at finding love as a female celebrity have subdued her sexual urge.

The award-winning actress also cited her ability to strongly control sexual urges as one of the reasons she has stayed away from the act.

“After a year I went straight without it. I can control myself when it comes to that you have no idea. it’s been two years and I’m doing fine,” she told Kingdom FM’s, Fiifi Pratt.

Watch the latest episode of Bloggers’ Forum below.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama will be the best candidate for NDC and NPP – Gabby explains
It was difficult choosing journalism over my son - Nana Aba Anamoah
It was difficult choosing journalism over my son - Nana Aba Anamoah
Here is why Afia Pokuaa will quit journalism by 2024
Politics is for all, not your family property – Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu to NDC
Why this U.S president was forced to apologize to a Ghanaian minister in 1957
Body of Chinese fishing vessel captain retrieved, 14 others rescued
‘I haven’t had sex in two years’ – Yvonne Nelson
Rt. Rev Ayensu's comments on Mahama are his views – Methodist Church
Watch how Hearts of Oak players cruised in their own cars to training
Related Articles: