Yvonne Nelson reveals how she was given a relationship contract by a man she loved

Yvonne Nelson 1 Yvonne Nelson

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: www.zionfelix.net

If you have ever wondered if Yvonne Nelson ever had a love life or crushed on anyone, she has answered you today.

The Ghanaian actress and movie producer has taken her fans into her love web revealing secrets from her past.

The actress made the revelation in a tweet and promised to share the rest of the story at a later time.

She wrote that she fell in love ‘crazily’ with a man who never believed what she felt for him was real.

The actress said this man he was dying for never believed that she could love him.

Eventually, this man gave her a relationship contract to sign, she wrote.



