Yvonne Nelson’s ‘dumsor’ demo was unnecessary - John Dumelo

Yvonne Nelson claims John Dumelo doesn't believe the ‘dumsor’ demo had no political ties



Actor turned politician, John Dumelo, has said Yvonne Nelson’s ‘dumsor’ demonstration held during former President John Mahama’s management in 2015 was needless.



According to John on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra show, at the time Yvonne went ahead with her demonstration even when the ex-president had promised to solve the problem.



“I don’t think it was necessary. At that time the President had promised to fix the problem and before he left, he fixed it. Then, Yvonne did the demonstration I’m sure that people were fed up and needed some form of action, but President Mahama said I will fix the issue.

“Fixing it is not a one-day thing and so I will not fault anyone, but you should have given him [Mahama] the due credit for solving it” he added.



Given the current hardship in the country concerning the hike in petrol prices and the passage of the E-levy, John Dumelo has asked Yvonne Nelson to lead another demonstration against the Akufo-Addo government over the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy also known as E-Levy.



“They have to do another demonstration for the E-levy. I paid 5,000 cedis and paid almost 70-something cedis. If I am to send that amount every day, imagine how much I will have to pay as E-levy.



“We can do the demo, but the people in power won’t listen, unlike John Mahama. We can walk naked to Agbogbloshie and nothing will happen” he stressed.



Background of the demonstration

During Mahama’s regime, Yvonne Nelson led a demonstration to raise concerns about the persistent power outage in the country which was dubbed “dumsor demo”.



The march which was organised on a Saturday in the eastern part of Accra was popularised with the hashtag #DumsorMustStop on Twitter and other social media applications.



Dumsor is a word in the local Twi language used for irregular power blackouts.



Wearing black T-shirts featuring the hashtag and a floppy black sunhat hundreds of demonstrators, many of whom also dressed in black and carried torches and lanterns to signal their frustration with the erratic power supply.



Yvonne was accompanied by celebrities including actor Van Vicker, DKB, Efia Noctunal among others.