Yvonne Nelson’s tweet about Dr UN that features the flask he gave Sarkodie

Yvonne Nelson 1 Yvonne Nelson is a movie producer and actress

Fri, 16 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Although Kwame Owusu Fordjour (Dr UN) has been rebuked and ridiculed by a section of the public following his narratives and his award scheme which has been branded ‘fake’, his ability to keep a smiley face amidst the storm has caught the attention of Yvonne Nelson.

The actress in a tweet, Friday, was amazed how Dr UN is able to maintain such composure in the face of adversities.

“I want to know how Mr UN does it… he always has a smile on his face even when peeps try him,” Yvonne Nelson’s tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read.

Resorting to the use of a figure of speech, Yvonne Nelson who described Dr UN’s posture as “golden” likened it to the flask the event organizer gave Sarkodie when the rapper became a recipient of the famous award scheme.

“It’s golden. Golden like his flask,” Yvonne Nelson stated.

Dr UN, a self-styled Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), is known for instituting the Global Blueprint Excellence Awards, a scheme that saw both the Kofi Annan Foundation and the UN disassociating themselves.

Prior to the issuance of the disclaimer, he had called himself a diplomat and a global ambassador with a doctorate degree.

Under the guise of working with the UN and the prestigious legacy of Dr Kofi Annan, he was able to organize an awards ceremony and presented trophies and citations to over 20 accomplished Ghanaian personalities who he described as having achieved extraordinary feats in their endeavors.

Some of the awardees were Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu (former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ghana), Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party) and Sarkodie (one of Ghana’s biggest exploits in showbiz) who received a flask.

In his interview on the Delay show, Dr UN explained he honoured Sarkodie with a flask because water is life. According to him, he told the rapper during the presentation of the trophy that “he had in his hand water. A shining star, water is life. All your followers, the population, you hold in your hands their lives. That is the meaning of that.”





