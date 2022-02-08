Yvonne Nelson says she will speak up against any government

Yvonne Nelson talks about the 2015 ‘Dumsor’ demo

Yvonne Nelson claims the NDC threatened to kill her

Yvonne Nelson talks about the 2015 ‘Dumsor’ demo



Yvonne Nelson rallied celebrities for ‘Dumsor’ demo



Yvonne Nelson in 2015 organised a demonstration in Accra where participants were dressed in black, carrying torches and lanterns to signal their frustration with erratic power supply.



The actress cum movie producer, noted that she was threatened for starting the demonstrations but that won’t deter her from making salient points when sitting governments fail to serve.

“The threats were so much that I didn’t even sleep at home, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were threatening to kill me,” she said in an interview with Naa Ashorkor on Asaase Radio’s ‘Between Hours show’ while adding that “I will forever remain this way [patriotic] when I’m not happy about something in politics, politicians or something around government.”



According to Yvonne, she was fearless until the death threats started pouring in: “I wasn’t afraid at the time when I did the dumsor protest until I started receiving death threats."



“I didn’t want to mislead or lead the people on and just back off from the vigil,” she added while revealing that in order to preserve her life, she went into hiding,



Yvonne said her aim was to make sure the government was answerable to the people of Ghana and she wouldn’t change for other successive governments.