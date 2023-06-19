Yvonne Nelson skyrockets to Twitter top trends after Sarkodie exposé

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

Twitter has been buzzing following Yvonne Nelson’s chilling expose on her past escapades with Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.

Parts of Yvonne Nelson’s book disclosed a point in her life when the rapper impregnated her and refused to accept responsibility, a situation that compelled her to abort the baby.



A chapter in Yvonne Nelson’s book titled ‘Abortion’, threw focuses on the development that occurred in 2010,



"I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn't strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict.



"On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn't the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.”



However, the issue has been received with shock and excitement as netizens have since been sharing interesting reactions to it.



Others are lambasting the actress for bringing up the issue now that Sarkodie is happily married.

“Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie had a baby and they aborted coz they weren’t ready? Ready how? Oh Charley?! Herh Charley .. and why the hell is she bringing it up now ?! Sark is happily married and enjoying life now and u are also doing whatever now so why bring this up?! Women?!” A netizen wrote.



“Yvonne Nelson’s book reveals that celebrities have stories that are different from their glamorous lives,” said another.



“Around the same 2010 that Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson did the song for glaucoma awareness?” an individual wrote.



