Yvonne Nelson subtly jabs Kevin Taylor for saying she has no right to criticize Nana Addo

Yvonne Nelson

On his show, Kevin Taylor, a Ghanaian journalist based in the United States of America (USA) indicated that Yvonne Nelson does not have the moral right to call out president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his inability to fulfil his many campaign promises.

He argued that the actress in 2016 led a large number of foot soldiers to protest against the erstwhile Mahama administration when the country was faced with a power crisis.



According to Kevin Taylor, the actress was very much aware the power crisis was an accumulated result of failed successive governments but decided to blame John Dramani Mahama for it.



It is for this purpose that the US-based journalist believes Yvonne Nelson has no right to backlash against the incumbent government.



Although the actress did not mention or directly respond to Kevin Taylor, briefly after the US-based journalist made these assertions, Yvonne Nelson took to social media to allegedly question the upbringing of the journalist.



“I have a question. Why do people follow people they don’t like on social media? Why follow me and insult me? You followed to insult? Aah, who raised you? Kindly explain,” Yvonne Nelson wrote on her official Twitter page.



Aside from her career in acting and movie production, the actress is one of the few celebrities in Ghana who holds political and state office holders accountable for their promises.

Here is Yvonne Nelson's tweet





I have a question, why do people follow people they don’t like on social media? Why follow me and insult me? You followed to insult? Aah Who raised you? Kindly explain. — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 26, 2022

EAN/BOG