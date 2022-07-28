0
Yvonne Nelson under fire for refusing to employ someone she blocked on Twitter

Thu, 28 Jul 2022

Actress and entrepreneur, Yvonne Nelson, has disclosed refusing to employ a jobseeker on the sole basis that she had blocked him on Twitter.

She posted a tweet in which she was advising young to be wary of their interaction on social media as it could have implications in later life.

"Stay on Twitter and continue fooling and insulting people you’ve never met. Your future self will regret it. One guy came for a job interview and I asked him for his Twitter handle, guess what, I had blocked him. Well….you know the rest. Keep fooling wai," her post of July 27, 2022 read.

Reactions to the post have largely been critical with tweeps demanding that she states the reason for which she blocked the person in the first place.

In what seemed a direct response to others criticizing her for playing 'God,' she tweeted: "And oh! I'm not God. I can never be God but He is with me."

She posted another tweet defending her stance: "You wanna be a personal assistant to someone you have been insulting…… y’all make me laugh."

