Yvonne Ossei releases ‘Cuts’ for new Female Genital Mutilation TV drama

The TV drama focuses on Female Genital Mutilation

Cuts is the trailer for a brand new fictional TV drama focusing on FGM (Female Circumcision/Genital Mutilation) and is now available for viewing as indicated.

Set in the heart of an African city - Faith, a sassy, sophisticated and intelligent African woman is willing to take on the world of professional law, a new love, and boisterous friends.



There is only one thing standing in her way, Female genital Mutilation. Having experienced it as a child, Faith is plagued by flashbacks, memories and physical difficulties. As the story unfolds we discover how she learns to cope with the past and reinvent herself for the future.



A global virtual discussion on the Cuts trailer was launched on the International Day of Zero Tolerance on FGM on Sunday 6th February 2022. Agencies and partners that took part in the discussion included Alliance Francaise Accra, Alisa Hotels (Ghana), Global Media Campaign to End FGM (U.K.), Hope Foundation for African Women (Kenya), and FGM author/activist Professor Hilary Burrage FRSA MIHPE (U.K).



The Cuts trailer received its Ghanaian premiere on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GTV) on Monday 7th February 2022 and is now widely available.



The cast includes Yvonne Ossei (Celebrity TV Couch, Love 360), Ian Wordi (Boys and Girls) and Susan Musa Arubi (Azali).

Cuts are based on a stage play that toured several theatres in London, was performed live at Channel 4 Studios in the U.K, and won the British Urban Film Festival Competition for Script in 2013. Cuts and its preceding scripts were written by Yvonne Ossei.



The Cuts trailer is part of a GoFundMe campaign to raise £20, 000 to develop season one of a full television series on the topic. Yvonne and the production team I-Create Media, hope that releasing the trailer will garner support and donations for the stipulated endeavor. The Cuts trailer and forthcoming series will give a voice to survivors of Female Genital Mutilation, encourage FGM practicing communities to end the procedure and will be in line with the United Nations call for the full eradication of FGM by 2030.



The Cuts TV series will be directed by De-Graft Amoako who co-executive produced the feature film ‘A New Sun’, which was based on early child marriage and FGM, premiering in Ghana (Silverbird ) and the U.K in 2017.



