0
Menu
Entertainment

ZeeTM’s newest eye candy visuals for their first Afrobeat jam of the year 'Special Feeling'

Zeetm.jpeg Zee-TM

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

The sensational Tema-based music duo, Zee-TM, an offspring of the renowned R2Bees has inserted eye candy visuals for their latest release dubbed; Special Feeling.

As a signature trademark of all their projects, one can readily judge that the accompanying visuals is a high-budget work of art that seamlessly compliments the well-written, recorded, and produced soundtrack.

Directed by Babs Direction, the scenes evoke a sense of a carefree party feeling that aligns with your exclusive day out with your partner – a perfect accompaniment to the perfect date night.

The song emerges with Fuseini Emmanuel stage-named Adekid, giving fans pure eargasm with his soothing vocals jacked up on the love-themed Irics of the Afrobeat tune.

The entire jam takes a sudden acceleration with the introduction of the captivating vocals of Fuseini Julius Smith stage named Jay Smith who adds a unique spice of a bassy feel to the entire sonic structure.

Listeners are in for a thrilling ride through the streets of contemporary Afrobeats that can match any top-ranking global hit, boot for boot.

The musically talented brothers hail from Zebilla, a township located in the Upper East Region of Ghana. Their musical prowess began to blossom when they relocated to settle in the harbor city of Tema on the outskirts of Ghana’s capital city – Accra.

In Tema, these brothers started to seriously nurture their love for music, which led to them settling on pursuing genres like Afrobeat, Hip-hop, Reggae/Dancehall, and Hiplife as genres of their musical career.

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs