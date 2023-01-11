Zionfelix addresses ‘new baby’ rumours

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Felix Adomako, popularly known as 'Zionfelix'

Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, has shot down rumours that he and his ex-girlfriend, Mina Lawani, have welcomed a baby boy.

This is to buttress Mina’s assertions, which sought to dispel the claims.



Earlier in Minalyn’s official statement to announce her breakup with Zionfelix, she refuted claims that they had given birth to another baby.



“The rumors being speculated that I have taken seed and/or given birth to a baby boy with Zion being the father are absolutely false. There's no iota of truth in those speculations. I am not pregnant, neither have I given birth to a baby boy,” she stated.



Zion, who has been silent on the matter for a while, has now decided to speak up.



According to him, the false allegations were first circulated by a certain YouTube blogger.



“On the very day, we were playing the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar. I was in Germany, and rumours were flying around that Mina and I had given birth. There is this YouTuber who was making the allegations as though he was present when Mina was giving birth. He was saying that he had all the sources to confirm the claims. The person only used videos from my recent shopping spree and said because I was buying male stuff, I had given birth to a new baby boy. How can someone call himself a journalist and do this?” he stated this on his YouTube channel.

Although confirming that he went ‘baby shopping’, Zionfelix said the items he purchased were for his best friend whose wife had given birth to a baby boy.



“There is this guy called Paulino, he is my very good friend, and I love him so much. His wife was pregnant when I left Ghana. He sent me a message while I was away to say that his wife had given birth to a baby boy. He is my friend, and there is no way I would leave here without buying anything for his baby. So I gave birth and I wasn’t aware? How on earth will Mina give birth and I won’t be aware?”











