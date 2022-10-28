0
Menu
Entertainment

'Zionfelix doesn’t respect Mina' – Mzbel

Video Archive
Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Popular Ghanaian blogger, ZionFelix seem to have lost the friendly relationship that once existed between himself and musician cum entrepreneur Mzbel, all because of the treatment he’s meted out to Mina, one of his baby mama.

Speaking in an interview on “Move with SammyKay” Mzbel indicated that ZionFelix is making people portray the “Minalyn Touch” owner as a bad person and that hurts her because Mina is a very humble, quiet and sweet lady who always wants peace around her yet ZionFelix doesn’t defend her when she’s been dragged on social media.

Mzbel, however, stated that if only Mina had listened to her advice, she wouldn’t find herself in the situation she is now and that is because ZionFelix does not respect her as a woman.

According to her if Zion accords Mina some level of respect, he would have hidden his relationship with the other lady from Mina but he did not.

The vociferous Mzbel also added that due to her special attachment to Mina and how pained she feels for her troubled emotions because of Zion’s attitude towards her, she no longer talks to Mina anymore.

Mzbel described ZionFelix as a selfish person who only thinks about himself.

Watch video below:

Source: sammykaymedia.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
Related Articles: