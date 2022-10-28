'Zionfelix doesn’t respect Mina' – Mzbel

Popular Ghanaian blogger, ZionFelix seem to have lost the friendly relationship that once existed between himself and musician cum entrepreneur Mzbel, all because of the treatment he’s meted out to Mina, one of his baby mama.

Speaking in an interview on “Move with SammyKay” Mzbel indicated that ZionFelix is making people portray the “Minalyn Touch” owner as a bad person and that hurts her because Mina is a very humble, quiet and sweet lady who always wants peace around her yet ZionFelix doesn’t defend her when she’s been dragged on social media.



Mzbel, however, stated that if only Mina had listened to her advice, she wouldn’t find herself in the situation she is now and that is because ZionFelix does not respect her as a woman.



According to her if Zion accords Mina some level of respect, he would have hidden his relationship with the other lady from Mina but he did not.



The vociferous Mzbel also added that due to her special attachment to Mina and how pained she feels for her troubled emotions because of Zion’s attitude towards her, she no longer talks to Mina anymore.

Mzbel described ZionFelix as a selfish person who only thinks about himself.



Watch video below:



