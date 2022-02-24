Zionfelix renders apology over tribalistic comments

Uproar over Zionfelix’s questions during interview

Edem, other celebrities unhappy with Zionfelix



Zionfelix queries Nektunez over his inability to speak the Akan language



Ghanaian blogger, Felix Adomako, popularly known as ‘Zionfelix’ has issued an apology for his tribalistic comments while interviewing UK-based Ghanaian sound engineer, Nektunez.



Zionfelix had been lambasted on social media for grilling Nektunez, who hails from the Volta region, over the latter's inability to speak the local Akan language.



The video which was first shared by rapper Edem, who has been an avid campaigner against tribalism, especially towards ‘Voltarians’ in the showbiz industry, attracted several condemnations from scores of social media users including other celebrities.



But responding to the trolls, Zionfelix recorded a video of himself saying;

“I asked someone why he doesn’t speak Twi and Ghanaians don’t understand. They don’t understand that I asked an Ewe man why he cannot speak Twi. If you're offended, I’m sorry.”



The caption of the video read: "I’m sorry to all those who felt offended especially my Ewe brothers and sisters. It was never my intention to look down on anyone, group of people or language."



Zionfelix shared the apology on Instagram and disabled the comments section of that particular post.



Watch the post below.







