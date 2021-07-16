Zionfelix’s 'touching' birthday message to his girlfriend Minalyn

•Zionfelix has re-affirmed his love for his girlfriend Mina

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix has poured out his heart in a ‘powerful’ and ‘soul touching’ birthday message to his girlfriend, Mina Lawani (Minalyn).



Eulogizing her tenacity and resilience so far with regards to their ‘stormy’ relationship, Zionfelix took to social media to share beautiful moments of themselves together.



It can be recalled that ZionFelix’s alleged cheating rumors with a certain gospel artiste sparked break-up rumors with the popular make-up artiste.

Rumours were rife that he has impregnated both women and was forced to perform traditional marriage rites for the gospel singer to avoid embarrassment.



But in a bid to re-assure the Minalyn Touch CEO of his undying love, ZionFelix took to his Instagram page to declare Mina’s stance as the only woman in his wife.



He shared the post on July 16, 2021, with the caption;



“Today is world Minalyntouch day. Yaa, wabr3 ooo but don’t worry wate because God is still not asleep. So many lies have been said about you in the past days but be strong because there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. As usual, omo b3y3 okay. Happy birthday to you mon babe. NOTE: They will come to take this post and write their own versions out of it to suit what they want to say but it’s allowed.”



Scores of Ghanaian celebrities including Elikem Kumordzie, Abeiku Santana, Funny Face, Roselyn Ngissah, Niki Samonas, and many others have invaded the comment section beneath the post to wish the couple well.





