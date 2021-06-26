Zionfelix secretly marries gospel musician after impregnating her?

Zionfelix is said to have married a gospel musician after impregnated her

Celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, is reported to have married a budding gospel musician, Erica Amoah, secretly after putting her in a family way.



According to reports, the marriage ceremony was held in February this year at the behest of the lady’s family who argued that it is prudent for the blogger to perform marriage rites having impregnated their beloved. Zionfelix, the boyfriend of makeup artist Minalyn, is said to have had an affair with Erica when she contacted him “to help her promote her music and gospel musician brand”.



Blogging site, Cutie Julls, reports that “In the course of working, they got knacking and Erica got pregnant. Before then, Zion had always maintained he already has a fiancée Minalyn whom Erica knows very well.

“When the pregnancy came in, Erica’s family asked that Zion’s family come and traditionally accepts the pregnancy. Upon getting there, Erica’s mom insisted that Zion should at least do something called knocking [introduction]. Because Erica is one of the leaders in the church choir and it will be a disgrace that she is pregnant without been married…”.



A video clip in circulation captures the traditional marriage ceremony which was graced by persons believed to be family members of both parties. Adomako Mensah Felix, as the popular blogger is known in real life, was clad in a white caftan while Erica donned a multi-coloured apparel.



Zionfelix, whose countenance was down, was seen placing a ring on the middle finger of Erica while promising to take her as his wife for the rest of his life, an exercise that triggered a smile from Erica and resounding applause from the gathering.







Reports suggest that Erica leaked the video after getting wind of Zionfelix’s intention to marry Minalyn whom he insists is the woman he loves and would want to settle down with. The report further said Erica’s motive for releasing the video has not been realized as Zionfelix had already told Minalyn about the incident and sought her forgiveness.

Meanwhile, Zionfelix has denied ever getting married to Erica.



“I’m not married and I’ve never been married,” Zionfelix said in a Facebook post.



In another post, he suggested that he is not distracted by the development. According to him, “The job is on the ground oooo.... the focus hasn’t derailed.”



