Zionfelix takes Tracey Boakye shopping, splashes GH₵17,000 on her

Zionfelix takes celebrities shopping

Tracey Boakye selects expensive items during ‘shopping date’ with Zionfelix



Zionfelix appreciates Ghanaian celebrities



Tracey Boakye was treated to a whopping GH₵17,000 worth of items by Zionfelix who took her out on a shopping spree.



They both stormed a popular boutique in Accra where Zionfelix encouraged Tracey Boakye to select items of her choice.



Tracey picked some designer clothes, shoes, handbags, and sunglasses each with a price tag written in dollars.

All the items from the boutique totaled an amount of GH₵17, 000 and this made Zionfelix scream in shock.



Tracey isn’t the only Ghanaian female celebrity who have been treated to Christmas shopping this December so far as the likes of Lydia Forson and Xandy Kamel have all been beneficiary of the kind gesture.



Explaining his reasons for the initiative, Zionfelix stated that it is his own little way of appreciating some celebrities who have given him a lot of clicks this year.



Watch the video below



