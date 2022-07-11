ZyGee readies new Song 'Dagbe Neva'

Ghanaian Rapper, ZyGee

Source: ZyGee, Contributor

Hailing from Anloga in the Volta Region of Ghana, rapper ZyGee (born Martin Ocloo) delivers humble, introspective lyrics, often referencing his life struggles and his community to offer hope.

ZyGee started exploring music after developing an interest in playing the drums. He continued writing rap songs for his high school colleagues, and it moved to him rapping his own lyrics, mostly in Eʋe (Ewe) in addition to English and Pidgin.



Positive reviews and press buzz in his home region (Volta) came quickly after he delivered his first extended play in 2017, titled "Nawoanya". This led to him winning the Discovery of the Year at the 2018 Volta Music Awards.

In 2020, he released his second extended play, "Korba" featuring top songs like "Poor No Friend" and "Grind." He is scheduled to release his song, "Dagbe Neva" to redefine his new sound. The song was produced by Fimfim.



Dagbe Neva is a popular term in Ewe said to anyone to wish them well in any endeavor to be undertaken. The song is planned for release this July.