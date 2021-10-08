Zylofon Group’s Elivento 'Street Cinema' takes off Sunday October 10

African movie lovers will be thrilled to have an unforgettable experience on Sunday, October 10, 2021, with some award-winning movies at Elivento’s first edition of “Street Cinema”.

According to Victor Wellrich the Manager for Elivento, an event organizing company from the stables of Zylofon Group of Companies, the first edition of the “Street Cinema” will screen two award-winning movies for the night.



He said the evening on Sunday, will feature two movies with great African storylines that will not only entertain the movie lovers but they will also go home with a lot of lessons on African tradition, as well.



“There will be two shows with two movies on Sunday. You can either opt for the first show from 6 pm to 8 pm or come and relax with the second show which begins immediately after the first show until 10 pm.”



So, in all, two movies and two shows, the same night, Elivento Manager emphasized.



The event on Sunday, October 10, is scheduled to take place at Zylofon Media Complex located at East Legon behind the living room restaurant in Accra.



The night will open with the screening of “Ogbozo” which tells a story of a taboo Kingdom. It is a collaboration between notable and celebrated Ghanaian and Nigerian actors and actresses.

“Ogbozo” opens with a voiceover narration about how the transatlantic slave trade started in 1488 leading up to the formation of Ogbozo Kingdom, setting the tone for a rollercoaster ride about the ills of outmoded customary practices that encourage slavery.



The film seeks to explore the adverse effects of traditions and customs on the dynamics of growth and change in modern society.



The second movie of the night is a brief documentary called “Across the Border”. It is a well-packaged film that seeks to tell a story depicting the pangs and pain of five girls, who were rescued from Takwa (Ghana) and brought in to work as prostitutes. This movie is co-directed by Dubai-based Pediatrician Dr. Arvind Kumar Choudhary and Africa’s own, Destiny Austine Omon.



“You cannot afford to be left out on Sunday, this open-air movie showing provides a unique opportunity to enjoy a natural air cinematic experience, with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols. It is a departure from the old way of being boxed in one cinema hall with all accompanying challenges,” Victor Wellrich, Manager of Elivento, told Mynewsafric.com.



He indicated that with one ticket, movie lovers get to enjoy two electrifying movies; “Ogbozo” and “Across the Border”, which are have claimed international nominations and awards.



“The first showing starts at 6 pm to 8 pm and the second showing at 8 pm to 10 pm. The rate is a cool 30gh and 50gh for double”, but was quick to add that the first 100 patrons will get a discount.

He said interested people should kindly call 0246770686, for more information and ticket reservations.



We want to make this event a memorable one so, the two shows will be proceeded by a red carpet event that will usher the actors, actresses, and other notable celebrities and personalities to the ground.



“Make your Sunday evening count,” he concluded.



