Zylofon Media suspends all live shows, hints of downsizing staff

Zylofon FM

The management of Zylofon Media has announced the temporary suspension of the live operations of Zylofon FM and Zylofon TV.

The management has explained that the suspension of live programmes is to enable them to undertake some engineering works at the stations as well as some structural adjustment of their operations.



According to the statement, all live shows would return on Monday, 28th March, 2022.

The directive will take effect from tomorrow, Monday, January 10, 2022, as earlier announced.



