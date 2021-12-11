0
Zynelll Zuh gown moments we absolutely fell in love with in 2021

ZYNELL GOLD Zynell Lydia Zuh is an award winning Ghanaian actress and a fashionista

Zynnell Zuh could manage to reveal a 'no skin' while still drawing attention to each and every aspect of her body.

Zynnell, an award-winning actress has since built her brand, dealing in luxury bridal styling, premium couture millinery, luxury organic skincare and beauty goods as well as luxury accessories and garments.

Not only that, she is one of Ghana’s most well-known actresses and a red carpet goddess.

Every time Zynell rocks a gown, she makes it count.

Scroll down for the top 10 Zynnell Zuh gown moments we can not stop talking about.

Readily Red.



O for Orange. O for Outstanding



Beaded Green

Crowned Saturn



The Ruffled Blonde



Feathered wings



Born and Red on a rock



Gorgeously Green with envy

Beautiful in Black



Geometric shoulders and a statement waist piece

Source: braperucci.africa
