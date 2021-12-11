Zynelll Zuh gown moments we absolutely fell in love with in 2021

Zynnell Zuh could manage to reveal a 'no skin' while still drawing attention to each and every aspect of her body.
Zynnell, an award-winning actress has since built her brand, dealing in luxury bridal styling, premium couture millinery, luxury organic skincare and beauty goods as well as luxury accessories and garments.
Not only that, she is one of Ghana’s most well-known actresses and a red carpet goddess.
Every time Zynell rocks a gown, she makes it count.
Scroll down for the top 10 Zynnell Zuh gown moments we can not stop talking about.
Readily Red.
O for Orange. O for Outstanding
Beaded Green
Crowned Saturn
The Ruffled Blonde
Feathered wings
Born and Red on a rock
Gorgeously Green with envy
Beautiful in Black
Geometric shoulders and a statement waist piece