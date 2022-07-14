Chairman Wontumi and Afia Schwarzenegger

Wontumi drags Afia Schwar, five others before Tema High Court

Politician wants them cited for contempt of court



Afia Schwar restates allegation of sexual relations with Wontumi



Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, has dragged Afia Schwarzenegger and five others before court for contempt.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, according to a court document sighted by GhanaWeb filed a July 14, 2022 notice at a Tema High Court.



The suit titled: ‘Motion on Notice for Committal for Contempt Order 50, C147,’ read in part: “PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that this Honourable Court will be moved by Counsel for and on behalf f the Applicant herein praying this Honourable Court for an order for Committal for Contempt and for any further or other orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit and upon the rounds set forth in the accompanying affidavit.”

Ex parte motion targeting six respondents



Wontumi’s suit is an ex parte motion that is targeted at five respondents in addition to Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa (alias Afia Schwarzenegger).



The others are United Television (UTV) Ghana, Felicity Ama Agyeman (Empress Nana Ama McBrown), Kwame Asare Obeng (Kwame A Plus), Dr. Fadda Dickson Narh and Emmanuel Barnes (Mr. Logic).



Background to case



Wontumi is currently in court with Afia Schwar after the socialite proclaimed publicly that she had been in an amorous relationship with the politician.

Last week, UTV hosted Afia Schwar who restated her allegations on the United Showbiz show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.



Two co-panelists, A Plus and Mr. Logic also made pronouncements on Afia’s allegations despite the matter being before the courts. Fada Dickson is joined in the suit by virtue of being the Executive Producer of the programme.



SARA/BBA