his is unnecessary! - Bridget Otoo slams Akufo-Addo over ‘you don’t vote for me’ comment

President Akufo-Addo and Bridget Otoo

Prominent media personality, Bridget Otoo, has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his remarks when he visited the people of Mepe and other flood-affected areas in the Volta region.

“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering and it is my responsibility to try and help. If it is the question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me, I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me but that is not my concern,” this remark made by President Akufo-Addo triggered the controversy.



The media personality asserted that President Akufo-Addo’s ‘you don’t vote for me’ comment was not necessary considering the plight of the people and hence should have focused on encouraging them to stay strong in these trying times.



Bridget Otoo questioned why President Akufo-Addo reminded the people about not voting for him during the elections and shouldn't have made such utterances in that tragic moment.



“The president said he wasn’t doing politics but spent half the time talking about how he would help parts of the Volta region affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage even though they didn’t vote for him. The President of the Republic Of Ghana is in his feelings,” she wrote on her X page formally known as Twitter.



She further accused President Akufo-Addo of doing politics instead of focusing on his main objective for the visit.

“Who’s truncating his speech? That whole line was unnecessary. He was doing politics. In tragedy why does whether you vote me matter? Why does he need to remind them that he would be there even though they didn’t vote for him? Was he voted as president for those who voted for him?”



Background



President Akufo-Addo assured the people of Mepe and other flood-affected areas in the Volta Region, caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage, that the government will spare no effort to assist them during these challenging times.



Regardless of their political affiliations or voting history, Akufo-Addo reaffirmed that he is president for all Ghanaians and that he remains committed to his presidential mandate of standing up for them in their times of trouble.

During an interaction with the residents on Monday, October 16, 2023, the President emphasized his commitment to the welfare of every Ghanaian, stating, "When I took the oath of office as president, I took the oath of office as president for every single individual in Ghana, of all the people in Ghana, all districts whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath of office I am the president of all the people."



President Akufo-Addo also expressed his sympathies and commiserated with the people of the Mepe area, which had been severely impacted by the flooding.



He commended the Volta River Authority (VRA) for its preparedness and preventive efforts, which had prevented any loss of life during the crisis.



“So Togbe, you and your elders, I want you to understand that when something like this happens and the government acts government is acting for Ghanaians.



