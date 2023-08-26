l spent the most money on Wutah out of any musician – Guru

Guru, Musician

Guru, a musician and producer, has disclosed that Wutah is the music group he managed but could not make the necessary returns on.

He revealed this while stating that artist management is costly and not for the faint of heart.



Sharing his experience as an artiste manager and producer, he stated that while investing in an artist, the aim is to protect the brand, so you would have to invest extensively if you want the best and excellence.



"It is expensive to sign a musician,” he told Dannyfii Abtantie on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Away Bus Show. You’d have to put a lot of money into the musician. You’ll be amazed if I tell you how much money is involved. You’ll tell me I should have put that money into a business.”



“Let me give you an example. When you sign a musician, you must invest in a location for him or her to stay. You would have to pay for things like a three-bedroom flat, assistants to manage the performer and other expenses.



To shoot a standard video, you would have to bring the musician to Dubai with a full entourage—a group of 15 people—hire a hotel, and spend two weeks in Dubai. What is the going rate for a middle-class hotel? Aside from these costs, you’d need to rent props for the music video and pay for the plane tickets of everyone who would be accompanying you on the trip.”



He was responding to a question regarding whether he had any regrets about entering the art management field.

Wutah was the artiste who made him spend so much money but did not provide any returns on his investment.



Guru stated that he desired a specific standard when working; hence, he puts so much effort into his work.



He regarded music as capital-demanding, requiring you to prefinance it if you want the best results before you can generate returns.



The standard is money, and when you have to go after something, you have to finance it.



Unfortunately, we do not have investors, but the majority of people do not comprehend why they should invest due to a lack of education in the media.”