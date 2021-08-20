$pacely releases highly- anticipated 'Keanu' trap tape

Ghanaian Musician, $pacely

La Meme Gang’s $pacely is out with his sophomore compilation project “Keanu”.

Going by the monikers “Trap Lord” and the “King of Adlibs”, $pacely’s newly released self-titled project is centered on another one of his many aliases: “Keanu”, inspired by iconic Canadian lead actor of the “Matrix Trilogy” Keanu Reeves.



According to $pacely, “Keanu” is an embodiment of growth, wins, setbacks, and a general outlook on life and its pleasures.



Paying homage to his Swiss upbringing, the project is exceptionally heavy on French influences, spotting features from francophone rappers Cyano Gene and Green Nagasaki, with production credits going to Geneva-based record producer KLP.



Other featured acts on the 9-track project include fellow La Meme Gang member Kiddblack, Kwaku DMC, and Kawabanga from the Asakaa Kumerica stables, and Labadi Music label mate Dani Draco, Pappy Kojo, Okese1, and Sabes.

With additional production credits going to Stratos, Grammy Award-Winning producer Telz from Nigeria, and Ghana’s very own Kuvie, Moor Sound, Almighty Trei, and Kenshxn.



With his sophomore compilation project, the Labadi music frontline is looking to break boundaries and leap into the next chapter of his already glowing music career.



A sequel to the more sonically diverse “Finesse or Be Finessed”, “Keanu” sees $pacely zoom in strictly on his trap talents, laying claim as one of the subgenre’s finest!